Lupita Nyong'o loves to take fashion risks.

The 36-year-old actress is known for her incredibly sense of style and Hollywood stylist Micaela Erlanger, who has worked with Lupita since she shot to fame in 2013's '12 Years A Slave', admires Lupita's willingness to experiment with fashion and her vast knowledge of tailoring.

Micaela told British Vogue: ''The red carpet doesn't need to be this precious thing. It's an opportunity to have fun, take risks, and express yourself.

''She's an expert in tailoring and silhouettes, and her knowledge of what suits her allows her to be more daring. She pushes me, I push her and we bring each other back down to earth. This trust has allowed us to see how transformative style can truly be. She's become the ultimate muse and people want to work with her.''

And Lupita always likes to pay tribute to her own movies with her red carpet looks.

Micaela explained: ''It's really important to have a narrative, because we're telling a story visually, just like in an editorial. She's never in costume, but her look has to relate to the character she's there to talk about.''

And Micaela revealed that she and Lupita hit it off immediately after they met.

She said: ''It's hard to describe that moment. She was so curious, open-minded and imaginative. We just got each other.''