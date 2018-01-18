Lupita Nyong'o has revealed she is working on a children's book that she hopes will inspire all young people to ''walk with joy in their own skin''.
The '12 Years A Slave' star took to social media to reveal she has penned a book about a young girl called Sulwe and hopes it will inspire all young people to ''walk with joy in their own skin''.
She wrote on Instagram: ''I am pleased to reveal I have written a children's book! It's called ''Sulwe''! Sulwe is a dark skinned girl who goes on a starry-eyed adventure, and awakens with a reimagined sense of beauty. She encounters lessons that we learn as children and spend our lives unlearning. This is a story for little ones, but no matter the age I hope it serves as an inspiration for everyone to walk with joy in your own skin. Coming January 2019!! (sic)''
Meanwhile, Lupita previously revealed she feels as though she has a responsibility to promote ethnic diversity in Hollywood.
She said: ''Films inspire people to feel differently. A lot more can be done. We can be more empathetic when we realise how much more alike we are than how different we are ...
''You see, I don't like to fight the reality. The reason it is so acute is because of the stage we are at. When we are talking about inclusion in entertainment, it's because entertainment isn't inclusive and, until such a time as that becomes the norm, then this work has to be done ... I feel an impetus to say something because this is a conversation that very directly affects me, and my career, and my role in the world. But I don't belabour it.''
