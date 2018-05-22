Lupita Nyong'o petitioned to be allowed to wear makeup in her former all-boys high school when she was told she wasn't allowed because she felt women had the right to 'freedom of choice'.
Lupita Nyong'o petitioned for girls to be allowed to wear makeup at her school.
The 35-year-old actress attended a former all-boys high school which allowed female students in the last two years and she was shocked to discover that the school had ''archaic'' rule that stated that girls were not allowed to wear makeup to class.
Although Lupita wasn't bothered about using beauty products herself, she wanted to make sure her peers had the freedom of choice to wear it if they wanted to.
Speaking to InStyle, she explained: ''I went to an all-boys school for high school, and they had girls in the last two classes. This is a school with 700 boys and a handful of girls. At one point, there was an archaic rule that said that girls could not wear makeup to school. I was angry that the powers that be were trying to basically oppress and control the small female population. It infuriated me to the point that I started a petition. I said to myself, 'Look, if a woman wants to wear makeup to school to feel confident in an environment where she's a minority, why not? It doesn't actually change whether or not she's able to take in the information being given to her in the classroom.' I personally had no interest in wearing makeup, but I just did not think it was right.''
The 'Black Panther' star is still not obsessed with wearing makeup but instead uses it to enhance her natural features and for fun.
She explained: ''For me in my life now, I think makeup has become an accessory. It's something that I enjoy. It's not the thing I rely on to feel beautiful, and I hope that a lot of women feel the same. Makeup is something that is something that can accessorise, just as much as a hat or a pair of earrings. It adds to the reflection of your own beauty.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
With a premise not much more believable than Snakes on a Plane, this slickly made...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...