Lupita Nyong'o petitioned for girls to be allowed to wear makeup at her school.

The 35-year-old actress attended a former all-boys high school which allowed female students in the last two years and she was shocked to discover that the school had ''archaic'' rule that stated that girls were not allowed to wear makeup to class.

Although Lupita wasn't bothered about using beauty products herself, she wanted to make sure her peers had the freedom of choice to wear it if they wanted to.

Speaking to InStyle, she explained: ''I went to an all-boys school for high school, and they had girls in the last two classes. This is a school with 700 boys and a handful of girls. At one point, there was an archaic rule that said that girls could not wear makeup to school. I was angry that the powers that be were trying to basically oppress and control the small female population. It infuriated me to the point that I started a petition. I said to myself, 'Look, if a woman wants to wear makeup to school to feel confident in an environment where she's a minority, why not? It doesn't actually change whether or not she's able to take in the information being given to her in the classroom.' I personally had no interest in wearing makeup, but I just did not think it was right.''

The 'Black Panther' star is still not obsessed with wearing makeup but instead uses it to enhance her natural features and for fun.

She explained: ''For me in my life now, I think makeup has become an accessory. It's something that I enjoy. It's not the thing I rely on to feel beautiful, and I hope that a lot of women feel the same. Makeup is something that is something that can accessorise, just as much as a hat or a pair of earrings. It adds to the reflection of your own beauty.''