Lupita Nyong'o wants to fight the stereotype that ''natural, African, kinky hair'' is ''uncivilised'' and she wants black women to be proud of their natural locks.
Lupita Nyong'o wants to empower black women to embrace their natural hair.
The Oscar winning actress - who was born in Mexico to Kenyan parents - says her ''natural, African, kinky hair'' has been ''shunned'' within the entertainment and fashion industries and she has lost out on work because of it.
But now as a prominent Hollywood star, Lupita feels it is her responsibility to encourage other ladies who share her heritage to be proud of the locks nature gave them.
Speaking to Porter magazine - of which she is the cover star - she said: ''My hair is something that, historically, has been shunned. I mean, how often do you hear 'You can't get a job with hair like that?'
''Natural, African, kinky hair - it's often been painted as uncivilised or wild. Being featured on the cover of a magazine fulfils me as it is an opportunity to show other dark, kinky-haired people, and particularly our children, that they are beautiful just the way they are''
The '12 Years a Slave' star is writing a children's book to help young dark-skinned children to be proud of their looks.
The tome is titled 'Sulwe' - which means ''Star'' in Lupita's native language Luo - and is focused on a five-year-old girl and her life growing up in Kenya.
Sulwe has the darkest skin colour in her family and she wants to find a way to lighten her tone but over the course of the story she embarks on a fantastical nighttime adventure that helps her see beauty differently.
The book is being released by Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers in January 2019.
