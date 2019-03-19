Lupita Nyong'o ''loved how unremarkable'' it was that the lead characters in Jordan Peele's psychological horror 'Us' are a typical African-American family.
Lupita Nyong'o has hailed the ''refreshing'' portrayal of a black family in Jordan Peele's new movie 'Us'.
The 36-year-old actress ''loved how unremarkable'' it was that the lead characters in the psychological horror were an African-American middle class family and the fact that their ethnicity was irrelevant to the film's plot.
Speaking to Sky News, she said: ''I loved how unremarkable it was that they were black, because I often feel quite unremarkable, I don't live my life always considering the colour of my skin and it was nice to have that.
''A family that we could project our own understanding of a family on to no matter what colour our skin is, and that the paradigms to which they were navigating this particular monster had nothing to do with the colour of their skin. Yeah, that's refreshing.''
The 'Black Panther' star - who is of Kenyan descent - knows that Jordan wants to make movies focused on black lead characters and she respects what he did with 'Get Out' and now with 'Us'.
She said: ''I was like, 'Wow, it's about time!' ''
The film follows Adelaide Wilson (Lupita) and her husband Gabe Wilson (Winston Duke) as they travel to stay at the beachfront home where Adelaide grew up as a child only to be terrorised by a family of doppelgangers.
Lupita has confessed that she felt ''pressure'' appearing in Peele's latest horror romp following the success of his 2017 horror hit 'Get Out'.
Speaking to Vogue, she said: ''Of course it dawned on me that I'm going to be the lead in [Jordan Peele's] sophomore film - all eyes are on him; his eyes are on me.
''There's a level of pressure that I experienced. I had a reverence for him, and I realised that reverence kills creativity. I had to work my way out of that to a place of respect so that I could respect myself enough to offer my talent and trust myself enough to contribute to his vision, rather than being dwarfed by it.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
With a premise not much more believable than Snakes on a Plane, this slickly made...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...