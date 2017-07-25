Lupita Nyong'o was given a ''superhero'' makeover for this year's Comic-Con event.

The 34-year-old actress adorned an Elie Saab gown to the star-studded bash to promote her new film the 'Black Panther', and the star's hair stylist, Vernon Francois, has revealed he gave the brunette beauty a ''superhero loc and twist'' look to the event on July 22 to make her feel empowered.

Speaking to Us Weekly about the 'The Jungle Book' star, the beauty expert said: ''I was inspired by Lupita's shoulder length two-strand twists, which is typically worn as a protective hairstyle and known as 'holiday hair.' I went for dramatic texture adding and weaving in locs to give her that superhero feel.''

Vernon has revealed to perfect the up do he applied Scalp Nourishment Braid and Loc Spray from his eponymous cosmetics line to protect Lupita's locks, before he brushed his Pure Fro product in her hair.

Once Vernon used the products to the star's tresses he twisted segments into a bun, making sure to leave out a few twists for a fringe.

During the evening Lupita bumped into fellow actor Chris Hemsworth who plays the titular character as 'Thor' in the Marvel Comic.

The star took to social media to document the evening, and the image of her beside the 33-year-old actor, which was shared on her personal Instagram account, read: '' A Marvel Mashup. #NakiaxThor #BlackPanther #Thor@MarvelStudios‬ (sic).''

Meanwhile, Lupita has revealed she has been desperate to fulfil her ambition of appearing in a superhero film.

The star, who portrays Wakandan special forces warrior Nakia, a member of T'Challa's personal guard, in the upcoming science fiction film, said: ''(Playing a superhero) was on my bucket list. I definitely believe that if something is meant for me, it will come to be. But that doesn't make me passive. It is about holding on tightly and letting go lightly.''