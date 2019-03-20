Lupita Nyong'o says being in a ''horror'' film is a ''good excuse'' to experiment with ''weird'' fashion.
The 36-year-old actress plays the lead character in Jordan Peele's much-anticipated horror movie, 'Us', which follows the story of a family faced with their worst nightmare when they return to the mother's childhood home.
And the 'Black Panther' star - who has hit the film's press tour in bold outfits incorporating different coloured contact lenses - revealed she has been debuting risky outfit choices because it represents her roles as both Adelaide Wilson and Red in the upcoming blockbuster.
Opening up about her wardrobe she said: ''Why not, a horror film is a really good excuse to be weird.''
Lupita also praised Jordan - whose film follows his 2017 Oscar-winning directorial debut 'Get Out' - for his ''well thought out'' script.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Jordan Peele puts a lot of meaning into every single shot. He shoots almost like he's making film on film, so everything is very well thought out and there's clues everywhere. So pay attention.
''He makes films so people can take from it what they think, and there's room for interpretation. I'm curious to see what people think of the scissors, rabbits, the doppelgangers.''
The Academy Award-winning star also admitted that she was ''freaked out'' having to play two characters because the critic in her head is ''powerful''.
She added: ''I was playing not one, but two characters in the same movie and I was panicked, because usually I have the time it takes to prepare for one film and [even then], the critic in my head is powerful, and she knows how to freak me out.
''It took having people I love around me who could remind me of the things I wasn't able to see for myself, and to build that confidence.''
