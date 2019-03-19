Lupita Nyong'o says everybody must play a part to encourage more women into the film industry.

The '12 Years A Slave' star feels it is down to the ''consciousness of every individual'' to see how they can do their bit to make the industry a safer and more inclusive place for women - whether that be as actresses or behind the cameras.

Speaking to Vogue.co.uk, she said: ''When you have people like Regina King stand up and say, 'hey, my next project is going to be 50 percent women', it wakes people up to realise that everyone has a role to play in creating or influencing the inclusive world we all so badly want to see. It forces you to think, 'Okay, what can I do in my little sphere of influence?' It's the consciousness of every individual to make that change.''

Lupita had previously admitted she feels she has a responsibility to promote diversity in Hollywood.

She explained: ''Films inspire people to feel differently. A lot more can be done. We can be more empathetic when we realise how much more alike we are than how different we are. You see, I don't like to fight the reality.

''The reason it is so acute is because of the stage we are at. When we are talking about inclusion in entertainment, it's because entertainment isn't inclusive and, until such a time as that becomes the norm, then this work has to be done ... I feel an impetus to say something because this is a conversation that very directly affects me, and my career, and my role in the world. But I don't belabour it.''