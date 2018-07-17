Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan are the faces of Calvin Klein's latest fragrance in a new bare faced campaign.
Lupita Nyong'o and Saoirse Ronan are the new faces of Calvin Klein.
The luxury brand is releasing its first fragrance since 2016, and the 'Black Panther' actress and the 'Lady Bird' star have been selected to front the new bare faced campaign.
Lupita, 35, shared a campaign teaser on Instagram of herself and 24-year-old Saoirse meeting for the first time looking fresh faced without any visible makeup.
In the video, the '12 Years a Slave' actress expresses her happiness about teaming up with the 'Mary Queen of Scots' star.
Lupita said: ''You're such an intelligent and thoughtful actor, and to be associated with you was really an honour and I'm happy to be meeting you on this pink couch, and you're really funny!''
Saoirse replied: ''I am hilarious, you're right; I definitely think we're going to be best friends.''
Lupita wrote alongside the footage: ''WOMEN - A new @CalvinKlein fragrance and campaign starring Saoirse Ronan and me. #IAMWOMEN, Who are your women? [sic]''
The stars have reflected on women who they admire, and gave them inspiration for this campaign.
Lupita said: ''Eartha Kitt and Katharine Hepburn are examples of people who didn't accept the status quo; they made room for themselves.
''I am drawn to their integrity, and their ability to speak up and speak out for what they believe in, to change the course of history.
Saoirse said: ''Sissy Spacek has this openness to her, this presence. She seems to have a willingness to try anything and go anywhere. She was free - and a pioneer.
''Nina Simone was able to share the music industry and herself, make it into what she needed it to be. What it boils down to is -does somebody else's work affect you?
''Does it strike a chord? Seeing people doing something that they're passionate about is inspiring. It encourages you to do the same, to feel the same.''
This isn't Lupita's first fashion campaign - she's been a face of makeup brand Lancome since 2014, however, this is Saoirse's first time promoting a brand.
These back catalogues were cut short far too soon.
Fans are choking up over Demi Lovato's latest single 'Sober', where she confesses that she has recently broken her sobriety.
Seeing and hearing Starcrawler live is an experience that will leave you speechless and will enliven your senses.
Field Division have journeyed far and wide to facilitate the release of their debut album, 'Dark Matter Dreams.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
With a premise not much more believable than Snakes on a Plane, this slickly made...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...