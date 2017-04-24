Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna want to star in a movie together.

An old photograph of the '12 Years A Slave' star and the singer and part-time actress sat next to each other at a 2014 Miu Miu fashion show resurfaced on Sunday (23.04.17) prompting Twitter users to inventing a plotline for a potential heist movie featuring the pair.

But the hysteria the imaginary project created on Twitter - with 79,000 likes and 28,000 re-tweets - has prompted the two stars to accept the invitation.

Nyong'o, 34, tweeted: ''I'm down if you are @rihanna (sic)''

And Rihanna - who was most recently seen in TV show 'Bates Motel' as Marion Crane, the character who is murdered in the shower by Norman Bates - agreed to get on board for the film too.

The 29-year-old Bajan beauty tweeted: ''I'm in Pit'z (sic)''

One Twitter user set the project in motion by tweeting the picture with the caption: ''Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans (sic).''

Many fans responded with potential plot and script lines, and even 'Whiplash' producer Helen Estabrook waded in on the filmmaking.

She offered to produce, by tweeting: ''.@Lupita_Nyongo @rihanna I will more than happily produce this movie''.

But fans will have to watch this space to see if anything comes of it.