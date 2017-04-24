Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna have admitted they want to star in a movie together, after fans pitched a movie plot for them both on Twitter.
Lupita Nyong'o and Rihanna want to star in a movie together.
An old photograph of the '12 Years A Slave' star and the singer and part-time actress sat next to each other at a 2014 Miu Miu fashion show resurfaced on Sunday (23.04.17) prompting Twitter users to inventing a plotline for a potential heist movie featuring the pair.
But the hysteria the imaginary project created on Twitter - with 79,000 likes and 28,000 re-tweets - has prompted the two stars to accept the invitation.
Nyong'o, 34, tweeted: ''I'm down if you are @rihanna (sic)''
And Rihanna - who was most recently seen in TV show 'Bates Motel' as Marion Crane, the character who is murdered in the shower by Norman Bates - agreed to get on board for the film too.
The 29-year-old Bajan beauty tweeted: ''I'm in Pit'z (sic)''
One Twitter user set the project in motion by tweeting the picture with the caption: ''Rihanna looks like she scams rich white men and lupita is the computer smart best friend that helps plan the scans (sic).''
Many fans responded with potential plot and script lines, and even 'Whiplash' producer Helen Estabrook waded in on the filmmaking.
She offered to produce, by tweeting: ''.@Lupita_Nyongo @rihanna I will more than happily produce this movie''.
But fans will have to watch this space to see if anything comes of it.
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
With a premise not much more believable than Snakes on a Plane, this slickly made...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...