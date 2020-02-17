Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo pay tribute to 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Waligwa after she tragically passed away from brain cancer at the age of 15.
Lupita Nyong'o and David Oyelowo are mourning the death of their 'Queen of Katwe' co-star Nikita Waligwa.
The 15-year-old actress - who portrayed Gloria in the 2016 Disney movie about real-life young chess whiz Phiona Mutesi - tragically passed away on Saturday (15.02.20) after losing her battle with brain cancer.
The 'Little Monsters' actress - Phiona's mother Nakku Harriet in the movie - shared a picture of Nikita with the quote from the film, ''In chess, the small one can become the big one.''
She also hailed the Ugandan star as a ''warm, talented girl'' and sent her ''thoughts and prayers'' to her family.
Lupita captioned the touching Instagram post: ''It is with great sadness that I post about the passing of Nikita Waligwa, the sweet, warm, talented girl whom I worked with on the film, Queen Of Katwe.
''She played Gloria with such vibrancy. In her real life she had the enormous challenge of battling brain cancer.
''My thoughts and prayers are with her family and community as they come to terms with having to say goodbye so soon.
''May she truly rest in piece. May it be well with her soul.''
David - who played teacher Robert Katende in the heartwarming movie - also posted a moving tribute in which he said Nikita's ''light will live on''.
He wrote alongside the same image: ''We mourn the loss of our beautiful Nikita Pearl Waligwa. She was a ball of light in @queenofkatwemovie and in life. Her battle with a brain tumor was humbling to witness. Her light will live on. #rip (sic)''
Nikita was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2016, and was in remission a year later, however, another tumour was found in 2019.
A member of her family said at the time: ''The brain was swollen and it is exerting a lot of pressure.''
It had been reported that Nikita was set to undergo more surgery to remove the tumour when she sadly passed away.
The actress will be laid to rest on Monday (17.02.20) at the home of her father in Kabojja, Uganda.
A funeral service is due to take place at 3pm at Namirembe Cathedral.
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Disney's Queen of Katwe is set in the slum of Katwe in Kampala, Uganda where...
Using remarkably photorealistic animation, this remake of the 1967 Disney classic is warm and enjoyable,...
Appealing both to a new generation of viewers and fans of the series since the...
After the victory of the Rebel Alliance over the Galactic Empire and subsequent demolition of...
It's been thirty years since the Rebel Alliance; led by the noble Luke Skywalker, the...
Mowgli is a human boy known as a man-cub to his peers, among which are...
30 years ago, the Rebel Alliance struck their killing blow against the Galactic Empire. The...
Set three decades after the devastating events of 'Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the...
With a premise not much more believable than Snakes on a Plane, this slickly made...
Much more than a film about 19th century slavery in America, this sharply well-told true...
Director Steve McQueen joins the stars of '12 Years A Slave' to praise the immense...