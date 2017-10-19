Lulu will make her chart comeback on Naughty Boy's next song.

The 68-year-old star has been head-hunted by the Beyoncé collaborator, who says he's keen to work with the legendary British singer because his parents are ''big fans''.

He told The Sun newspaper: ''My parents are big fans. It would be good to show a new side to an experienced artist. It will be Naughty Boy featuring Lulu.''

Last month, Naughty Boy - whose real name is Shahid Khan - announced a compilation of Motown covers titled 'Naughty Town'.

And the 32-year-old producer is also hoping to get Justin Timberlake and Robbie Williams on the record - which includes a reworked version of The Jackson 5's hit 'Dancing Machine' by Laura Mvula.

He said: ''It's about introducing Motown to a new generation. Justin Timberlake is a big Motown fan so we are in talks to do something with him. ''I want to do one with Robbie Williams, I've had a chat with him about it - he's a fun guy.''

Lulu's last album 'Making Life Rhyme' was released in 2015 but her last top 10 hit was with Ronan Keating in 2002 with their collaboration 'We've Got Tonight'.

The 'Shout' hitmaker also revived her career with chart toppers Take That in 1993 on their song 'Relight My Fire' and released a cover of David Bowie's hit 'The Man Who Sold the World' after he begged her to lend her vocals to the song in 1976.

She recalled: ''During the night he said to me, I think very early on he said, 'I love your voice,' and I was like, 'Oh my God!' and he said, 'I wanna make a mother f**king hit with you' and I thought, 'Yeah right, we'll see.' I was very impressed. I was very flattered. That's how it happened.''