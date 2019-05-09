Lulu was forced to stand the whole way to London's O2 Arena on a packed underground train after her fellow passengers refused to give up their seat.

The 70-year-old singer was shocked that no one asked her if she wanted to sit down as she made her way to the indoor arena on Tuesday (08.05.19).

However, the legendary star managed to see the funny side and took to her Instagram to share a photograph of her clinging onto the handle bars.

She accompanied it with the caption: ''On the way to work at the O2 London tonight...and nobody gave this old bird a seat on the tube #oap. (sic)''

Despite the fact she turns 72 in six months' time, Lulu is regularly praised for her youthful appearance and she believes a lot of it is down to skin care.

She explained: ''It's important to have a regime, and over time it becomes effortless, like brushing your teeth. Always take off your make-up before bed - I am religious about this and always have been - and apply night cream. I am fanatical about cleansing - it's every bit as important as moisturising and you have got to get rid of those dead skin cells. In the day, wear day cream and eye cream - I carry my eye cream about with me and pat it around my eyes all day long.''

The 'Mr. Bojangles' hitmaker is also careful about how much make up she wears.

She said previously: ''For young people it doesn't matter so much. But when you're older, less is definitely more - too much makeup can give you the eccentric Aunt Sally look.''