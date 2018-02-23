Lulu is making a return to the West End for the first time in 33 years.

The 69-year old signer has landed a starring role in hit London musical '42nd Street' and she will begin her run on March 19.

Lulu is taking over the part of Dorothy Brock, a Broadway diva who can sing but can't dance, from Sheena Easton, whose contract is up on March 17, and she can't wait to tread the boards again.

Lulu told the Daily Mail newspaper: ''I'm still ticking, so why not? One of the things I am blessed with - there's no doubt about it - is to be still here.''

The pop legend last appeared on the West End in 1985 when she played Miss Adelaide in 'Guys And Dolls'.

And Lulu is not taking her role lightly, and said that she is ''blessed'' that she has the energy to be able to perform at her age but credits it to her ''disciplined'' healthy lifestyle.

She said: ''I'm blessed with having a lot of energy. I've always had bundles of it. You have to be disciplined. I don't drink. I don't smoke. I try to eat healthily.''

Lulu released her most famous hit 'Shout' back in 1964, whilst other notable inclusions in her discography include her James Bond theme for 1974 movie 'The Man with the Golden Gun' and her 1993 duet with Take That on 'Relight My Fire'.