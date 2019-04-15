Lulu is set to play a 35-date UK tour later this year.

The 'Shout' hitmaker has announced an extensive career-spanning run, entitled the 'On Fire Tour', which kicks off at The Anvil in Basingstoke on September 19 and runs right through to November 2, when the 70-year-old Scottish music legend will play Barnstaple in south west England.

She said: ''I've so enjoyed touring with my amazing band over the past few years that it didn't take very long for me to get the urge to hit the road again.

''We'll be playing here, there and everywhere, so I invite fans old and new to come along and share a great night covering my six decades in music.''

Lulu released her most famous hit 'Shout' back in 1964, whilst other notable inclusions in her discography include her James Bond theme for 1974's 'The Man with the Golden Gun' and her 1993 duet with Take That on 'Relight My Fire'.

The star is currently a special guest on Take That's 'Greatest Hits Live Tour', where she has been performing their hit song each night.

Last year saw the 1969 'Eurovision' winner return to the West End for the first time in 33 years.

Lulu landed a starring role in hit London musical '42nd Street' as Dorothy Brock, a Broadway diva who can sing but can't dance.

The 60s icon, who took over from Sheena Easton, said at the time:

''I'm still ticking, so why not? One of the things I am blessed with - there's no doubt about it - is to be still here.''

The pop legend had last appeared on the West End in 1985 when she played Miss Adelaide in 'Guys And Dolls'.

The 'To Sir, with Love' star added how ''blessed'' she is that she has the energy to be able to perform at her age and credited her stamina to her ''disciplined'' healthy lifestyle.

She said: ''I'm blessed with having a lot of energy. I've always had bundles of it. You have to be disciplined. I don't drink. I don't smoke. I try to eat healthily.''

Tickets for the 'On Fire Tour' go on general sale from 10am on Thursday (18.04.19).

The full tour dates can be found on Ticketmaster.co.uk