Lulu Guinness is set to launch a new footwear range next month.

The 56-year-old fashion designer set up her designer handbag and accessories line in 1989 and is set to expand her label to include a shoe collection, which will continue the brand's signature style of using a red and black colour palette, as well as doll-faced detailing, according to WWD.

The creative mastermind - whose full name is Lucinda - has admitted she has included a ''real dose of Lulu humour'' in her latest line.

Speaking about her latest venture, she said: ''We took the best of our spring 2017 bag concepts and our classic signatures, such as our new doll face and lips, and designed a capsule with a real dose of Lulu humour. You discover new details on that second glance.''

The collection will also include a pale pink pair of heeled sandals, a black stiletto with a red heel with a pair of lips moulded into them, and a strappy red shoe design, which will range from £195 to £300.

Although Lulu's creations are very bold she has admitted her aim for the new collection was to continue ''a really original design viewpoint''.

She explained: ''We are aiming for a really original design viewpoint and beautifully made shoes.''

However, the brunette beauty has admitted she didn't want her new range to ''compromise'' on a ''great price point'', but to continue on the same vein as her existing pieces and be recognised as ''affordable luxury''.

She continued: ''But without compromising on a great price point. It's aligned with the rest of the collection to be affordable luxury.''

Lulu's shoe line will reportedly be available to buy online and in-store from March.