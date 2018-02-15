Luke Wilson has been hailed a hero for pulling a woman to safety after a fatal car accident.

The 'Old School' actor's Toyota SUV was one of several vehicles hit by a Ferrari near the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California, on Tuesday (14.02.18) evening after the sports car - whose driver was killed, while its passenger, golfer Bill Haas was in pain but not seriously injured - lost control while ''travelling at a high-rated speed''.

As soon as the Ferrari came to a stop after smashing into a light pole, Luke - who was unhurt - jumped out of his own car to help an unidentified woman out of her own SUV after her leg got trapped inside when the vehicle flipped over during the collision.

He assisted Sean Heirigs in getting the 50-year-old driver out of her car as quickly as they could because they were both concerned it could go up in flames.

Sean told People: ''It was stuck between the steering wheel and the dashboard or something.

''At this time, Luke Wilson had jumped out and come up to the woman's window. She was crying for help, she obviously didn't know what was going on, she was very distraught.

''At one point, [Wilson] was like, 'Let's get her out of here, it smells like smoke.' You don't know if it's going to blow up or not.

''So, I reached in through a window to calm her down. Luke went around the back, to the trunk of the car. We pried it open, she was able to unbuckle herself, and Luke started to pull her out from the back. We then both carried her to the curb.''

Sean praised the 45-year-old actor for ''taking control'' of the situation.

He added: ''He was calm. He was definitely a hero, [a] super nice guy. When it was all done, we hugged each other.''

The driver of the Ferrari has been named as 71-year-old Mark Gibello, who Bill was staying with for this week's Genesis Open.

The golfer - who suffered swelling in one of his legs but no broken bones - has now withdrawn from the tournament.''

His spokesperson said in a statement: ''While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and -- more importantly -- his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time.''