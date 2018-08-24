The Kooks' Luke Pritchard is engaged.

The 33-year-old indie rocker is set to tie the knot with his partner Ellie Rose in the future after he recently popped the question following less than a year of dating.

Taking to his Instagram account, the hunk uploaded a photo of the couple posing together as Ellie placed her hand - featuring her diamond ring - over his mouth.

He simply captioned the image with a series of ring emojis, while Ellie uploaded a collage of pictures to her own account and wrote: ''If a weirdo like me can find love - there's hope for everyone. Cheers (sic).''

The 'Naive' hitmaker was introduced to Ellie through a mutual friend earlier this year and they got on so well that they decided to move in together shortly after.

A source said previously: ''Luke is the happiest he's been in a long time since he got together with Ellie. They got introduced by mutual friends in the music world and haven't looked back since. Luke has been really keen to get Ellie's career off the ground and has been helping her work on her new single.

''She's also been a real support while he's been out at different gigs and they're now planning on getting a place together.''

Luke - who has previously dated the likes of Georgia Jagger, Suki Waterhouse and actress Mischa Barton - admitted two months ago that his band's new album 'Let's Go Sunshine', their first in four years, is based on love letters he penned for his new partner after suffering from an agonising heartbreak previously.

He said: ''I started off the record in quite a bad place. I'd had a pretty bad relationship that ended. My girlfriend at the time ran off with another singer.''