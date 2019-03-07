'Riverdale' paid tribute to Luke Perry following the first episode since the star's death.

At the end of the CW teen drama's episode on Wednesday (06.03.19) a black screen featured a dedication to the late actor, who died from a stroke aged 52 on Monday (04.03.19), which read: ''In Memoriam Luke Perry 1966-2019.''

And the show's creator, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, has vowed to dedicate all future 'Riverdale' episodes to Luke, too.

He wrote: ''Going through pictures on my way to set. From the early days. With Luke in the middle. Our heart, always. Tonight's episode of #Riverdale finds Fred doing what he does best--helping Archie. It is dedicated to Luke, as all episodes will be for the rest of our run. (sic)''

The episode featured Luke portraying his character Fred Andrews, who heroically came to his son Archie Andrews' (KJ Apa) rescue when he was being attacked in their home.

Production on the show was temporarily halted on Monday and Tuesday (05.03.19) to give stars time to grieve.

The show was renewed for a fourth series in January, but it is not yet known how the plot will be changed following Luke's shock death.

'Riverdale' executive producers Roberto, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with producer Warner Bros. TV and The CW, said in a joint statement: ''We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the 'Riverdale', Warner Bros. and CW family.

''Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast.

''Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time.''