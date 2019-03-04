Production on 'Riverdale' has been halted, following the tragic death of Luke Perry, who played Fred Andrews on the show.
Production on 'Riverdale' has been halted, following the tragic death of Luke Perry.
The actor passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52 following his hospitalisation for a stroke last week, and in the wake of the tragic news, it has been claimed filming for the next season of 'Riverdale' - in which Luke played Fred Andrews, the father of main character Archie Andrews - has been halted for a day to allow the cast and crew to grieve.
The news was broken by The Hollywood Reporter, who also shared a joint statement from 'Riverdale' executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater, along with producer Warner Bros. TV and The CW.
It read: ''We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the 'Riverdale,' Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show's young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke's family during this most difficult time.''
As of the time of writing, it's unknown how Luke's passing will impact the filming of the show's fourth season.
Meanwhile, Luke's 'Riverdale' co-stars have also shared their condolences.
Molly Ringwald - who played his on-screen wife - tweeted: ''My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry. (sic)''
Whilst the 'Riverdale' writers room also shared: ''Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. (sic)''
Luke's passing was confirmed by a representative on Monday.
In a statement, they said: ''[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Tom dreams of success as an international rockstar, but in reality, he's far from becoming...