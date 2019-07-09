The 'Riverdale' cast remembered Luke Perry as they returned to work this week.

The late actor - who played Fred Andrews on the CW drama - tragically died at the age 52 following a stroke during production for the show's third season in March and his co-stars were back together on Monday (08.07.19) to read the script for the first episode of the upcoming series, which will ''honour'' their friend.

Madchen Amick shared a snap of the cast and crew, and wrote: ''There was nothing but love, memories and mourning for our beloved Luke as we honour him in our first episode back

''#wemissyouluke #inmemoriam #riverdale #S4 #tableread. (sic)''

Madchen's tribute post - which also included the likes of KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch - comes after it was previously confirmed the premiere of the upcoming season would be dedicated to Luke, and will be the show's ''most important episode ever''.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa - who also appeared in the snap this week - took to Twitter last month to share a picture of the script for the episode - which is titled ''In Memoriam'' - and the screenwriter admitted he was ''thankful for the opportunity'' to pay tribute to the late actor and his character Fred.

He said at the time: ''Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. (sic)''

Roberto has written the episode, which will be directed by Gabriel Correa.

Luke was last seen on the teen drama series in April, a month after he passed away, but the fate of his alter-ego Fred is yet to have been addressed on screen.

Last month, Roberto confirmed the show was waiting to address Luke's death in season four because they wanted to ''figure out the best way'' to honour him.

He explained: ''When Luke passed, we had already broken and written a lot of the end of the season, and we really wanted to ... I mean, it was just devastating.

''And we wanted to honour Luke, and figure out the best way to handle the character of Fred Andrews in the show, so we sort of said, you know what, let's not squeeze, let's not rush to squeeze something into the finale, or into the last couple of episodes, let's really think about it.

''Let's tell that story at the beginning of season four.''