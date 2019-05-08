Luke Perry was ''adamant'' he wanted his son Jack Perry to be in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' with him.

The actor sadly passed away in March at the age of 52, following his hospitalisation for a stroke, and his 21-year-old pro wrestler son has revealed he landed an unknown part in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming flick, which is the late 'Riverdale' star's final movie, after his dad was keen for them to work together.

Speaking on Chris Jericho's 'Talk Is Jericho' podcast, he said: ''It'll be the last thing he was in, probably, this Tarantino thing.

''It's funny, I'm actually in it too.

''Because he wanted me ... I did some extra work, he's like, 'I want you to be in the same film, or collection of footage, that I'm in.'

''He was really adamant about it and I was like, 'All right, Dad. I'll do it. It's cool.'''

Jack - who is the eldest child of Luke and his ex-wife Rachel Sharp, who also had 18-year-old daughter Sophie - added that director Tarantino was ''cool'' with him making a cameo in the movie and revealed his father told him he would be ''happy'' to ''never work again'' after landing his dream gig in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', in which he plays Scott Lancer.

He said: ''Tarantino was a really cool guy.

''So you may see me, behind someone special.

''He was really excited about that. It really kind of reinvigorated him and re-energised him.''

Comparing it to him getting to fight wrestling legend Chris, he added: ''You know, he liked 'Riverdale', but it was like his job, kind of, but this, he told me, he said, 'This is like you getting to wrestle Chris Jericho.'

''And this is like the biggest thing. He said, 'If I never work again, I'm happy with it.'''

The film about the ''golden age of Hollywood'' - which focuses on Charles Manson and his followers' murder of actress-and-model Sharon Tate - is due out this summer and also stars Leonardo DiCaprio as TV star Rick Dalton and Brad Pitt plays his stunt double Cliff Booth, whilst Margot Robbie takes on the part of Sharon.

The late screen icon Burt Reynolds was also due to star in the movie as George Spahn - the American rancher whose land was taken over by Manson - but he passed away after suffering a heart attack in September and didn't get to film any scenes.

Bruce Dern, 82, replaced Reynolds in the role.