Jason Priestley says 'BH90210' will pay tribute to Luke Perry in a ''tasteful'' way.

The late actor played high school kid Dylan McKay on the original version of the hit US teen drama ('Beverly Hills, 90210'), between 1990 and 2000, and Jacob has revealed the rebooted series will honour him.

Luke tragically died at the age 52, following a stroke in March, and although he wasn't signed up for 'BH90210', the cast felt it was only right to mention him.

Jacob, 49 - who played Brandon Walsh - is returning alongside the likes of Tori Spelling, Brian Austin Green, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris, and admitted it was a ''difficult line to walk'' planning a respectful tribute.

He told ET Canada: ''I think we had to talk about the fact that he wasn't there.

''And I think we've done it in a tasteful way that's not exploitative.

''You know it's a difficult line to walk.

''It's not like you really know how to do it because it's not something you do every day.

''So hopefully we've done it in a way and we've been successful in navigating those waters successfully.''

Jacob also admitted that it has been ''good'' for the cast to be together following their former co-star's death.

He said: ''I think that all of us being together has been good. Obviously, Luke not being there ... Luke was a big part of that cast and a big part of our family and his absence is definitely palpable but I think all of us being together has been good for all of us.''

Meanwhile, the upcoming fourth season of 'Riverdale' will be dedicated to Luke, and will be the show's ''most important episode ever''.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa took to Twitter last month to share a picture of the script for the episode - which is titled 'In Memoriam' - and the screenwriter admitted he was ''thankful for the opportunity'' to pay tribute to the late actor and his character Fred.

He said at the time: ''Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred. (sic)''

Roberto has written the episode, which will be directed by Gabriel Correa.

Luke was last seen on the teen drama series in April, a month after he passed away, but the fate of his alter-ego Fred is yet to have been addressed on screen.