Luke Perry's son has pulled out of a wrestling show following his father's death.

The 'Riverdale' star sadly died on Monday (04.03.19) aged 52, days after suffering a stroke, and due to the devastating news his son Jack Perry - who performs under the moniker 'Jungle Boy' - will not be performing at Bar Wrestling next week.

In a short statement, the company announced on Twitter: ''Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.''

Jack, 21, is yet to publicly comment on his father's death.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star's death was confirmed by his representative on Monday.

In a statement, they said: ''Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke.

''He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

''The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''

Meanwhile, Luke's 'Riverdale' co-stars have shared their condolences.

Molly Ringwald - who played his on-screen wife - tweeted: ''My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. #LukePerry. (sic)''

Whilst the 'Riverdale' writers room also shared: ''Luke Perry... you were a joyful and vibrant soul. You will be missed but most certainly your legacy will be remembered forever. Rest in love and peace, friend. (sic)''