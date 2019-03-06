Luke Perry's son Jack says his ''heart is broken'' following his father's death.

The 'Riverdale' star sadly died on Monday (04.03.19) aged 52 just days after suffering a stroke, and on Wednesday (06.03.19), his 21-year-old son Jack - who is a professional wrestler under the ring name Jungle Boy - broke his silence on the devastating news with a touching Instagram tribute.

Posting two pictures - one of himself as a child with his dad, and one of him in at a wrestling match whilst his father watches in the background - he wrote: ''He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad.

''He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.

''I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for.

''I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth.

''I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.

''I love you Dad. (sic)''

Jack's tribute comes after it was announced that he will no longer be performing at Bar Wrestling next week, in order to give himself time to grieve.

In a statement, the company announced on Twitter: ''Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.''

Meanwhile, Luke's daughter Sophie, 18, also broke her silence on the news this week, when she thanked fans of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor - who had both his children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - for ''all the love'' they have sent Luke's family.

She wrote on Instagram: ''A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.''