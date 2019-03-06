Luke Perry's son Jack says his ''heart is broken'' following his father's death, after he pulled out of his upcoming wrestling match in order to give himself time to grieve.
Luke Perry's son Jack says his ''heart is broken'' following his father's death.
The 'Riverdale' star sadly died on Monday (04.03.19) aged 52 just days after suffering a stroke, and on Wednesday (06.03.19), his 21-year-old son Jack - who is a professional wrestler under the ring name Jungle Boy - broke his silence on the devastating news with a touching Instagram tribute.
Posting two pictures - one of himself as a child with his dad, and one of him in at a wrestling match whilst his father watches in the background - he wrote: ''He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad.
''He loved supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.
''I've learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won't be here for.
''I'll miss you every day that I walk this earth.
''I'll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.
''I love you Dad. (sic)''
Jack's tribute comes after it was announced that he will no longer be performing at Bar Wrestling next week, in order to give himself time to grieve.
In a statement, the company announced on Twitter: ''Unfortunately Jungle Boy will no longer be wrestling at our March 13th show.
''Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family at this time.''
Meanwhile, Luke's daughter Sophie, 18, also broke her silence on the news this week, when she thanked fans of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor - who had both his children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - for ''all the love'' they have sent Luke's family.
She wrote on Instagram: ''A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Tom dreams of success as an international rockstar, but in reality, he's far from becoming...