Luke Perry's house has been handed over to his children.

The 'Riverdale' star - who died after suffering a stroke in March - left his assets to Jack and Sophie Perry, including his luxury Los Angeles abode, which has now been officially turned over to his kids.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast and in accordance with the Luke Perry Revocable Trust, both Jack and Sophie have a 50% interest in the property and it has been transferred into their names and recorded with the Los Angeles County.

The ''delightful, traditional'' house - which has an estimated worth of $1.8 million - has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as a 90-ft wide rear garden.

The living room has hardwood floors and a fireplace, while a second fireplace is found in the den, which has french doors leading to the ''breathtaking'' outdoor space at the back of the property.

A luxurious master bedroom overlooks the pool, with window seats installed to take in the view in comfort, while it also has a walk-in closet and a marble bathroom.

The '90210' actor also owned a farm in Tennessee.

Last week, Sophie, 19, and her 22-year-old brother - whose mother is Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp - paid tribute to their dad on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Sophie took to Instagram to share a funny picture of her dad, who she joked was a ''fashion icon'' when he donned a suit with shorts.

Alongside two shots of the same picture of the pair, the second which is full length and shows off his bottom half, Sophie wrote: ''Happy birthday, fashion icon I can hear you doing your best Tim Gunn impersonation now love you the most (sic)''

Luke's Beverly Hills 90210' co-star Jason Priestley commented on the post, writing: ''That made me laugh Sophie... sending you so much love!''

Jack also paid tribute to his father.

He wrote alongside a black and white collage of his face: ''Happy birthday, old man. I'll see you somewhere'', along with the heart emoji.