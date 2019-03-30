Luke Perry's Hollywood memorial will take place on April 13 at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.
The 52-year-old actor died suddenly this month after suffering a massive stroke at his Los Angeles home and while a private funeral has already taken place, with his ashes scattered at his beloved Tennessee farm, a large Hollywood memorial is being planned for next month.
TMZ reports that invitations have already been issued to many of the cast and crew of Luke's acting projects, including 'Beverly Hills 90210' and 'Riverdale' for the event, which will take place at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.
Luke's death certificate was released a few weeks ago and revealed his passing was ruled as an ''ischemic cerebrovascular accident'', which is commonly known as a stroke.
Luke's fiancée Wendy Bauer was listed as his next of kin on the papers, and she recently spoke out for the first time when she said the ''outpouring of love and support'' since the actor's death has been ''a great source of solace''.
She said: ''I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.''
The late star's body was cremated in Dickson, Tennessee and his remains were then taken to Vanleer - a small town around 13 miles away from Dickson - where his ashes were scattered on the estate where he had lived on and off since 1995.
It was recently claimed the 'Riverdale' star's children, 18-year-old Sophie and 21-year-old Jack - who he had with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - are planning to keep the farm, on which he raised cattle, so they can continue to spend time there in the future.
