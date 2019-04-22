Luke Perry's final 'Riverdale' scenes will air on Wednesday (24.04.19).

The actor - who played Fred Andrews in the CW drama series - tragically passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke and 'Riverdale's showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has confirmed the next episode will feature Luke's last appearance as Fred.

Alongside a picture of Luke as Fred, he wrote: ''This week's #Riverdale is the last episode Luke filmed. As always, Fred's imparting words of wisdom to Archie. A beautiful, true moment between a father and his son. Wish these scenes could go on forever. (sic)''

Luke - who was also well known for his role in 'Beverly Hills, 90210 - passed away in early March as a result of a stroke he had suffered the week before.

In a statement, his representative said: ''[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''

And a few weeks ago, 'Riverdale' bosses confirmed they are still working out the best way to honour his passing, sharing: ''You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving. We know that we have to address it in some way, but we're giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honour him.''