Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling believe that Luke Perry's death brought the 'BH90210' cast closer together.
Luke, 52, tragically died in March following a stroke and his co-stars from 'Beverly Hills, 90210, in which Luke played Dylan McKay between 1990 and 2000, said that working on a reboot of the show has helped them recover after Luke's death.
Tori Spelling explained: ''We just all wanted to be together and talk to only each other. Our families couldn't understand. Our friends outside of '90210' couldn't understand.''
And Jennie Garth added at a 92Y talk in New York about the new show: ''It drew us all together like a magnet.''
Luke had not signed up for the reboot, which follows the cast as ''heightened versions'' of their real-life selves, but the stars including Jason Priestly, Shannen Doherty, Brian Austin Green, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris, previously explained the new show will pay tribute to him in a ''tasteful'' way.
Jason previously said: ''I think we had to talk about the fact that he wasn't there. And I think we've done it in a tasteful way that's not exploitative.
''You know it's a difficult line to walk. It's not like you really know how to do it because it's not something you do every day.
''So hopefully we've done it in a way and we've been successful in navigating those waters successfully.''
Jason also admitted it had been good for the cast to be together following their former co-star's death.
He said: ''I think that all of us being together has been good. Obviously, Luke not being there ... Luke was a big part of that cast and a big part of our family and his absence is definitely palpable but I think all of us being together has been good for all of us.''
