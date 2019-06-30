Luke Perry's daughter has been well supported by the 'Riverdale' cast.

The actor tragically passed away at the age of 52 and his daughter Sophie has thanked the cast of the CW show for being her anchor.

In a Q&A session on her Instagram story, she said: ''Everybody, cast and crew, has been so supportive and amazing. I love those guys. I'm closer to some than others, but if I needed anything, I could go to any of them. It's a reminder but it's also something new. I think people forget or don't realise that in my lifetime he wasn't famous the way he was during the '90210' era. By the time I was old enough to understand all that, he wasn't as in the spotlight as he is now. And I wasn't at all public or looked at. So I'm seeing all that stuff for the first time. The shock of all that is new.''

Luke was buried in an eco-friendly mushroom suit.

She shared: ''In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, 'damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.' Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms ... My dad discovered it and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet and I want to share it with all of you. (sic)''