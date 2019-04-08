Luke Perry's daughter Sophie is determined to make her dad proud with her work.

The 'Riverdale' star's 18-year-old daughter has been volunteering in Malawi but returned to the US after the actor suffered a stroke and following her father's passing last month, she's now returned to Africa because his tragic death has made her want to appreciate every moment of her life.

On Instagram she wrote: ''First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back. To finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left!

''I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think. It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there's a job to be done, and someone to make proud. (sic)''

Luke was survived by Sophie, his son Jack, 21, their mother - and his ex-wife - Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp, and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer.

Last month, Sophie opened up about the 'Beverly Hills 90210' star revealing she was missing him ''a little extra'' two weeks after his death.

She simply wrote: ''Miss him a little extra today.''

The teenager also previously heaped praise on her mother for being a ''rock'' during such a difficult time.

Posting on International Women's Day (03.08.19), she wrote: ''You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f***ing lucky in the parental department because this is my mom.

''Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliché, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. ''She's the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents?''