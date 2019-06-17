Luke Perry's daughter Sophie missed the late actor ''dearly'' on Father's Day (16.06.19).

The late 'Riverdale' star tragically died in March and his 19-year-old daughter is currently living in Malawi, where she is working on charity projects and launching a preschool named as a tribute to the 'Oz' star.

Sophie took to Instagram to remember Luke a day late as she has bad internet signal out in South Africa and she also wished her brother Jack a Happy Birthday and shared her memories of them growing up together in the post as he turned 22 on Saturday (15.06.19).

The teenager also admitted she wishes she could have been with her older sibling ''more than ever'' as he spent his first birthday without their dad.

Alongside a series of snaps of the three of them over the years, Sophie wrote:

''I know this is comin at u a day late but Malawian internet really didn't want to help me out so... it is Father's Day, and dad I miss and love you dearly. But today is a special day for another reason. To the brother that blows all others out of the water. To the mentor who taught me to be brave. To the boy who I wrestled with on the trampoline. To the man who is everything I ever wanted to be. Happy birthday, you beautiful beaver boy. I wish I could be with you, now more than ever. But I'll be there soon enough, to watch you kick major ass and have all your dreams, all the dreams I had for you, come true. Watch out though, I've been practicing my Canadian Destroyer... (sic)''

Announcing the preschool on the photo-sharing app in April, Sophie wrote: ''Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects!

''Our first school is finished and I can't tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad.''

Sophie had been working on a number of education initiatives in Malawi when Luke suffered a stroke in late February.

She returned home to be by his side in Los Angeles, and he passed away on March 4.

She headed back to Africa in April and revealed her father's sad death had made her want to appreciate every moment of her life.

She said at the time: ''First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back. To finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left!

''I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think. It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there's a job to be done, and someone to make proud. (sic)''

The 'Beverly Hills 90210' star was survived by Sophie, Jack and their mother - and his ex-wife - Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp, and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer.