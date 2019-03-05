Luke Perry's daughter Sophie has thanked his fans for ''all the love'' they have sent his family in the wake of his passing.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star tragically passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52, less than a week after he suffered a stroke, and now his 18-year-old daughter Sophie - whom he had with his ex-wife Rachel Sharp - has broken her silence on the tragic news, saying she's ''grateful'' for the ''overwhelming amount of love and support'' fans have sent to Luke's family.

Posting a picture of herself with her dad on Instagram, Sophie wrote: ''A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.''

The 'Riverdale' star was also father to 21-year-old son Jack - who is a professional wrestler, who goes by the ring name ''Jungle Boy'' Nate Coy - who is yet to publicly comment on the sad news.

Luke's passing was confirmed by his representative on Monday.

In a statement, they said: ''Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''