Luke Perry's daughter has slammed trolls who are ''shaming'' her ''grieving process'' following the death of her father.

The 'Riverdale' actor tragically passed away this month at the age of 52 just a few days after suffering a stroke, and now his 18-year-old daughter Sophie has taken to social media to hit out at those who have criticised her for posting light hearted Instagram snaps, because she says she's still ''torn the f**k up'' over Luke's passing without crying ''day in and day out''.

Posting on Instagram, she wrote: ''Since my dad died I have received a lot of attention online. And most of it has been positive but of course, some people just can't be nice. And I'm here to say that I did not ask for this attention, I did not ask to be thrown into some virtual spotlight, and while I don't mean to offend anybody, I'm also not going to cater to any one else's needs and beliefs.

''I'm 18. I swear like a sailor and sometimes I dress like a hooker. And I support causes and you may not. And most importantly. I am going to laugh and smile and live my normal life. YES I am hurt and sad and crying and beside myself with what happened to my dad. It's the worst thing to ever happen in my life. And I am torn the f**k up over it. But I'm not going to sit in my room and cry day in and day out until the internet has deemed it appropriate for me to do otherwise. And if you knew my dad you would know he wouldnt want me to. So you shouldn't either.

''So to those of you shaming me for my language and my wardrobe and most disgustingly, my grieving process, do us both the favor and just unfollow. It's a waste of both of your time. (sic)''

Both Sophie and her brother, 21-year-old wrestler Jack Perry - who goes by the ring name Jungle Boy - have spoken out on social media about their father's tragic passing, with Sophie also praising her mother Minnie for being the ''rock for everybody'' in their family.

Posting a picture of herself with her mother last week, Sophie wrote: ''You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f***ing lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She's the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s**t situation without you. None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women's day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday (sic)''