Luke Perry's legacy will live on with a school named in his honour.

The late 'Riverdale' star tragically died less than two months ago, and his 18-year-old daughter Sophie has revealed funds have been raised for a preschool in Malawi which will be named as a tribute to her father.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects!

''Our first school is finished and I can't tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday. Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad.''

Sophie had been working on a number of education initiatives in Malawi when Luke suffered a stroke in late February.

She returned home to be by his side in Los Angeles, and he passed away on March 4.

Earlier this month, she headed back to Africa and revealed her father's sad death had made her want to appreciate every moment of her life.

She recently said: ''First few days back in Malawi have been very emotional but it feels right to come back. To finish what I started, to do the most with whatever time we have left!

''I recently learned that may not be as much time as we think. It was quick and scary to leave home again so soon, but there's a job to be done, and someone to make proud. (sic)''

Luke was survived by Sophie, his son Jack, 21, their mother - and his ex-wife - Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp, and his fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer.

Last month, Sophie opened up about the 'Beverly Hills 90210' star revealing she was missing him ''a little extra'' two weeks after his death.

She simply wrote: ''Miss him a little extra today.''