Luke Perry's daughter has praised her mother for helping her ''get through this absolute s**t situation'' following her father's death.

The 'Riverdale' actor tragically passed away earlier this week at the age of 52 just days after he suffered a stroke, and after breaking her silence on the sad news a few days ago, his 18-year-old daughter Sophie has now sent a loving message to her mother Minnie, whom she credits with being the ''rock for everybody'' in their family.

Posting a picture of herself with her mother, Sophie wrote: ''You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f***ing lucky in the parental department because this is my mom. Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliche, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. She's the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents? I love you mom and I could not get through this absolute s**t situation without you. None of us could. Oh. And I was just informed it was national women's day, how fitting for a post on my kick ass mama. #happynationalwomensday (sic)''

Sophie previously commented on her father's passing with a touching message to fans of the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star, who had reached out with messages of support for his family.

She wrote: ''A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support. I cannot individually respond to the hundreds of beautiful and heartfelt messages, but I see them, and appreciate you all for sending positivity to my family and I. I'm not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it's something you aren't ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it's all happening in the public eye. So bare with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.''

Luke's son, 21-year-old wrestler Jack Perry - who goes by the ring name Jungle Boy - also recently spoke about the tragedy, saying his ''heart is broken''.