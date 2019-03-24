Luke Perry's daughter Sophie is missing him ''a little extra'' two weeks after his death.

The Riverdale' star's 18-year-old daughter has opened up about her late father - who tragically passed away two weeks ago aged 52 just days after suffering a stroke - and revealed she was thinking about him over the weekend in a moving Instagram post.

She simply wrote: ''Miss him a little extra today.''

Luke was survived by Sophie, his son Jack Perry, 21, their mother - and his ex-wife - Rachel 'Minnie' Sharp, his fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, and other members of his family.

Sophie had returned home from a volunteering trip in Malawi, Africa to be by his side when Luke was hospitalised earlier this month.

Following her father's death, the teenager heaped praise on her mother for being a ''rock'' during such a difficult time.

Posting on International Women's Day (08.03.19), she wrote: ''You all know my dad is a super star, but I just want to share for a moment that I got really f***ing lucky in the parental department because this is my mom.

''Minnie. Who also happens to be my best friend. Wow, how cliché, I know. And she is the rock for everybody grieving in this family right now. ''She's the toughest and sweetest and most amazing woman I or anyone else has ever met. How did I get so lucky to have two icons for parents?''

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that 'Riverdale' bosses are still working out the best way to honour the late actor.

While producers plan to address his death through his character, Fred Andrews, they haven't yet figured out how they will do that because they are still in mourning for the star.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''You know, honestly, we are I think all still in shock and are all still processing and grieving. We know that we have to address it in some way, but we're giving ourselves a little bit of time and space before we figure out the best way to honour him.''