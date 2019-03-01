Luke Perry's co-stars have sent their well wishes to the star after he was hospitalised following a stroke.
Paramedics were called to the 52-year-old actor's Los Angeles home in Sherman Oaks at 9.40am on Wednesday (27.02.19) after he reportedly suffered a stroke, though at the time it was not known what condition he was in.
And now, several of his co-stars from shows including 'Beverley Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' have rallied behind the actor, showing their support and giving their well wishes for a speedy recovery.
Ian Ziering, who starred with Luke in 'Beverly Hills, 90210', wrote on Instagram: ''No words can express what my heart feels hearing today's shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.''
Whilst fellow '90210' star Shannen Doherty posted: ''My friend. Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.''
'Riverdale' actor John Behlman took to Twitter for his tribute, in which he said he ''barely met'' Luke, but he seemed like a ''good man''.
He wrote: ''Wishing all the best and a safe recovery for Luke Perry. I only barely met and worked with him, but he seems as good a man as you encounter.''
And Kristy Swanson, who appeared alongside Luke in the 1992 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' movie, wrote: ''I just heard the frightening news about my dear old friend Luke Perry having a massive stroke.
''Luke honey I am praying so hard for you right now, I love you so much, and by God's Grace you will get through this. Please pray for Luke.''
Luke's publicist revealed the news of his hospitalisation, when it was claimed the actor - who has children Jack, 21 and 18-year-old Sophie with his ex-wife Rachel Sharp - was ''under observation''.
The representative said: ''Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.''
