Luke Perry's cause of death has been confirmed as a stroke.

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star tragically passed away earlier this month at the age of 52 just days after he was hospitalised when he suffered a stroke, and on Wednesday (13.03.19) his death certificate was released, confirming the stroke as his cause of death.

According to TMZ, who obtained the certificate, his passing was ruled as an ''ischemic cerebrovascular accident'', which is commonly known as a stroke.

The certificate also states Luke's body was transported to Dickson, Tennessee - where he once owned a farm in 1995 - where he was laid to rest on Monday (11.03.19).

Luke's fiancé Wendy Bauer was listed as his next of kin on the papers, and comes after she spoke out for the first time earlier this week when she said the ''outpouring of love and support'' since the actor's death has been ''a great source of solace''.

She said: ''I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.''

Wendy hailed the 'Riverdale' star as ''an extraordinary man'', and also thanked his children - Sophie, 18, and Jack, 21, who he had with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - for their support.

She added: ''The past 11 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.''

Both Sophie and Jack - who is a professional wrestler competing under the ring name Jungle Boy - have also spoken out since Luke's passing, with Jack cancelling a recent wrestling match.