Luke Perry's 'Riverdale' tribute was very ''cathartic'' for the cast and crew.

The show's Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has revealed the episode dedicated to the late actor - who played Fred Andrews in the CW drama before his untimely passing earlier this year - is very ''emotional''.

Speaking to reporters at the 2019 Television Critics Association summer press tour, he said: ''I think it's a real tribute to Luke. I think it's a real tribute to Fred. I think it's very cathartic to watch it and I think everyone really came together, specifically to tell this kind of story, the honour Luke and honour Fred. It's a really simple - it's one of our ... just beautiful.''

It was previously revealed that Luke's friend Shannen Doherty would join 'Riverdale' to honour the late actor for the one-off episode.

Sharing the news on her Instagram account, she wrote: ''I am deeply honoured to pay tribute to Luke on Riverdale. The care in which this show takes in honouring his memory is beautiful. He is missed. Today. Tomorrow. Forever. (sic)''

Showrunner Roberto added: ''Luke and Shannen were really, really good friends. Luke had talked to me on and off over the years about trying to find something for Shannen on the show and when we were putting together this special episode, we kind of wanted to include special people from Luke's life. There was a very emotional, important role and we sent the script to Shannen and she read it and loved it and said, 'I want to do it,' so it's about honouring their friendship a little bit. I know she was really moved when she read the script and immediately said yes.''