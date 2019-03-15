Luke Perry's ashes have been scattered on his Tennessee farm.

The 52-year-old actor passed away earlier this month after suffering a stroke and mystery initially surrounded what had happened to his remains, as his death certificate listed a funeral home in Dickson as his final resting place.

However, sources told TMZ the late star's body was cremated and his remains were then taken to Vanleer - a small town around 13 miles away from Dickson - and his ashes were scattered on the estate where he had lived on and off since 1995.

A private funeral ceremony for friends and family will be held for Luke in a few weeks time.

It was recently claimed the 'Riverdale' star's children, 18-year-old Sophie and 21-year-old Jack - who he had with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - are planning to keep the farm, on which he raised cattle, so they can continue to spend time there in the future.

Luke's death certificate was released on Wednesday (13.03.19), in which his passing was

ruled as an ''ischemic cerebrovascular accident'', which is commonly known as a stroke.

Luke's fiancé Wendy Bauer was listed as his next of kin on the papers, and comes after she spoke out for the first time earlier this week when she said the ''outpouring of love and support'' since the actor's death has been ''a great source of solace''.

She said: ''I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.''