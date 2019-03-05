Sources claim Luke Perry ''never regained consciousness'' following his stroke last week, in the wake of his death on Monday (04.03.19)
Luke Perry ''never regained consciousness'' following his stroke last week.
The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star passed away on Monday (04.03.19) at the age of 52 after he was admitted to hospital last week when he suffered a stroke, and while his condition at the time of the stroke was unknown, sources have now said he never woke up from the ''heavy sedation'' he was put under by ambulance staff.
An insider told People magazine: ''He never regained consciousness. Things were so dire that they put him under heavy sedation. He was gone, basically, by the time he got to the hospital.''
News of Luke's passing was confirmed by his representative on Monday.
They said in a statement: ''Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''
According to People magazine, the 'Riverdale' star's family are asking that donations be made to Fight Colorectal Cancer and St. Jude's Children's Hospital in lieu of sending flowers.
Luke is still set to posthumously appear on-screen for the last time later this year, in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', playing the real-life Canadian-American actor Wayne Maunder.
The star is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack, a professional wrestler who goes by the ring name ''Jungle Boy'' Nate Coy.
