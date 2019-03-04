Luke Perry has died at the age of 52.

The actor - who was best known for his roles in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Riverdale' - suffered a stroke last week which left him hospitalised, and his publicist has now confirmed the sad news that he has passed away.

In a statement, his representative said: ''[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends. The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''

Paramedics were called to Luke's Los Angeles home in Sherman Oaks at 9.40am on Wednesday (27.02.19) after he suffered a stroke, though at the time it was unknown what condition he was in.

Luke rose to fame playing the brooding loner Dylan McKay on the smash hit teen drama 'Beverly Hills, 90210' on Fox, a role he held in two runs, one from 1990 to 1995 and another from 1998 to the show's end in 2000.

During the show, his character struggled with alcohol abuse and drug addiction, and went through a series of tumultuous relationships with several other main characters including Brenda (played by Shannen Doherty) and Kelly (played by Jennie Garth).

The star will posthumously appear in Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', playing the real-life Canadian-American actor Wayne Maunder.

Luke is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack, a professional wrestler who goes by the ring name ''Jungle Boy'' Nate Coy.