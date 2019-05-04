Luke Perry has been buried in an eco-friendly mushroom suit.

The 'Riverdale' star tragically passed away last month at the age of 52 after suffering a stroke and his daughter Sophie has now revealed he was given the ''eco-friendly burial option'' as it was one of his final wishes.

In an Instagram post, she shared: ''In December I went to San Francisco with two of my best friends. One of them, had never never been to California, so we went to show him the Redwoods. I took this picture while we were there, because i thought, 'damn, those mushrooms are beautiful.'

''Now, mushrooms hold an entirely new meaning for me. Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms ...

''My dad discovered it and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes. They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet and I want to share it with all of you. (sic)''

Luke tragically passed away in April, a week after he was hospitalised.

In a statement at the time, his representative said: ''[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

''The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.''