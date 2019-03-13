Luke Perry and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer had reportedly planned to marry in Los Angeles on August 17 before Luke's sudden death.
Luke Perry and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer had planned their summer wedding before his sudden death.
The 'Riverdale' actor tragically passed away this month at the age of 52 just a few days after suffering a stroke and it has been revealed that he and Wendy 44, had planned to marry in Los Angeles on August 17, according to TMZ.
The couple, who had been together for more than a decade, had reportedly sent out art-deco themed save the dates, in a 30s style grey and gold colour scheme, to their friends and family.
Wendy spoke out for the first time following Luke's death earlier this week and said the ''outpouring of love and support'' since the actor's death has been ''a great source of solace''.
She said: ''I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.''
Wendy hailed Luke as ''an extraordinary man'', and also thanked his children - Sophie, 18, and Jack, 21, who he had with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - for their support.
She added: ''The past 11 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.''
Meanwhile, Sophie recently discussed her father's passing in an Instagram post.
She wrote: ''A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Tom dreams of success as an international rockstar, but in reality, he's far from becoming...