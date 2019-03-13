Luke Perry and his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer had planned their summer wedding before his sudden death.

The 'Riverdale' actor tragically passed away this month at the age of 52 just a few days after suffering a stroke and it has been revealed that he and Wendy 44, had planned to marry in Los Angeles on August 17, according to TMZ.

The couple, who had been together for more than a decade, had reportedly sent out art-deco themed save the dates, in a 30s style grey and gold colour scheme, to their friends and family.

Wendy spoke out for the first time following Luke's death earlier this week and said the ''outpouring of love and support'' since the actor's death has been ''a great source of solace''.

She said: ''I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke's generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.''

Wendy hailed Luke as ''an extraordinary man'', and also thanked his children - Sophie, 18, and Jack, 21, who he had with ex-wife Rachel Sharp - for their support.

She added: ''The past 11 years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.''

Meanwhile, Sophie recently discussed her father's passing in an Instagram post.

She wrote: ''A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, and in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support.''