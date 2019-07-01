Luke Goss spent ''four days and four nights'' in the desert while writing his self-help book.

The 50-year-old musician embarked on a pilgrimage while writing his forthcoming memoir 'Desert Conversation', which explores the Bros singer's ''internal discoveries'' as well as commenting on ''pain and the journey of life''.

Speaking on 'This Morning' he said: ''I have its called 'Desert Conversation' which is a self help/memoir I went to the desert for four days and four nights and shared some of my internal discoveries and pain and the journey of life.''

The 'When Will I Be Famous' hitmaker went on to explain that he wanted to give an honest depiction of his internal struggles as he feels with the rise of social media there aren't ''many outlets'' to ''speak about what's really going on''.

He said: ''And [I] sort of put it out there at a time I don't think there's many outlets for to speak about what's really going on.

''Because it's a presentation thing that everything's fabulous and I think that results in depression and sadness and I just wanted to contribute and use my platform a little bit for that.''

Meanwhile, Luke's twin brother and bandmate, Matt Goss, is preparing to mark the 10th anniversary of his Las Vegas show and has promised there will be some ''incredible things'' planned to mark the ''extraordinary'' milestone.

He said: ''We've got the ten-year anniversary coming up and it's quite extraordinary and we've got some incredible things planned.

''It's incredible things we're looking forward to it, it's kind of a pinch yourself moment.''

Meanwhile, 'This Morning' co-host Phillip Schofield recalled how he was almost arrested at the height of Bros' fame.

He recalled to the brothers: ''You nearly got me arrested at Radio 1. You blocked the street, the whole street came to a complete standstill and I went out and the Radio 1 team said, 'You've got to go out and try and calm them down, they'll only listen to you.'

''I went out and a policeman went, 'You, in. If you don't come now, I'm going to arrest you.' ''

And Matt almost got into trouble with the law on the same occasion.

He said: ''The funny thing is, I almost got arrested for trying to get home. There was a big van and they said, 'You're trying to incite a riot.'

''I said, 'I'm not actually inciting a riot I'm actually just going home, this is where I live.' ''