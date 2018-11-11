Luke Goss has hailed his brother Matt his ''lifesaver''.

The Bros singer is thankful he's always been able to rely on his sibling and bandmate for support through the tough times, while Matt hailed his twin as the ''love of [his] life'' and admitted he couldn't ''exist'' without him.

Luke said: ''I'm not actually sure if I'd have been able to cope alone with some of the problems in my life. Fame is extremely isolating, so Matt has literally been a lifesaver to me. I've had moments that have been incredibly tough and I wouldn't have been able to get through that, categorically. We've always been there for each other.''

Matt added to Closer magazine: ''Luke is the love of my life, so without him I don't exist. I just don't.''

The 'I Owe You Nothing' hitmakers also value interaction with their fans because they think society is growing increasingly lonely and isolated.

Luke said: ''When you think about it, even with all the apps and social media, everyone is becoming more lonely - there is tragically even a rise in suicide. It's a privilege that complete strangers come up to us, wanting to say something nice. Interaction is a dying art - it should be embraced.''

Matt added: ''People come and give us hugs all day long. They have so many Bros stories like, 'I met my wife because of you,' and then they ask if we can FaceTime their family.''

The brothers' sister Carolyn died in a hit-and-run accident in 1998 and they lost their other Carol to breast cancer in 2014, so they value the quality time they get to spend together with their brother Adam.

Matt said: ''Luke and my brother Adam mean everything to me.''

Luke concluded: ''I try to spend as much time with my brothers as possible. We're still young enough to explore new places, try food and booze, watch sunsets and just do nothing together.

''I would love to do not a lot more often. We have a small, close family.''