Matt and Luke Goss have been ''approached'' to make a biopic following the success of their documentary.

The Bros stars appeared in BBC Four fly-on-the-wall programme 'After The Screaming Stops' in 2018, which followed the brothers' reunion almost 30 years after they last took to the stage together, and now the duo have revealed that their BAFTA Award-winning documentary was just the ''tip of the iceberg'', and they are currently in talks to make a film of their lives and career.

Opening up about the possibility of a film in an interview with Radio Times, frontman Matt said: ''We have been approached, so I guess the answer's yes. The documentary was just the tip of the iceberg.''

However, drummer Luke - who went on to star in hit films like 'Blade II' and 'Hellboy II' after Bros split in 1992 - insists he'll stay ''well away'' from playing himself in the biopic because he wouldn't be portraying a character.

He added: ''You know why I love acting? Because I can pretend to be someone else. How do you pretend to be yourself? So, no, I'd stay well away from that.''

This news comes as Luke and Matt are set to return to the small screen for the new BBC Four show 'A Night In With Bros', which will feature brand-new footage shot in the aftermath of their rise back to the top, special studio guests, nostalgic clips and the brothers will reveal the shows and artists which inspired them growing up.

Matt said: ''Throughout our long careers, we have been inspired by so many musical influences, and we're so excited to take a walk down memory lane and share some of our most favourite moments that have led us to this point.

''There are going to be quite a few surprises and we can't wait to share this special evening on BBC Four with our fans.''

'A Night In With Bros' will air on BBC Four July 19th at 10pm.