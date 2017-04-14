Luke Evans keeps his private life out of the spotlight because he wants to keep ''some sort of mystery and enigma'' about him.
Luke Evans wants to keep ''some sort of mystery'' about him.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' star feels it is important to create an ''enigma'' around himself and so deliberately decides to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.
He said: ''I try to keep my personal life and my private life separate. Not for any reason other than there's a clue in the title - it's private. As an actor, you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery.
''There's a dignity to keeping private. I'm trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don't do press. They don't do interviews. I don't get photographed with them. Although everyone knows they're my mum and dad in the Valleys. It's the choice I've made.''
And the 37-year-old actor rightly insists that his sexuality shouldn't affect the kind of characters he is cast for.
Asked if Hollywood can cope with the idea of a gay action hero, he told The Jackal magazine: ''That question is difficult to answer. I don't know how 'Hollywood' as you call it, thinks. I don't think about it. I don't feel they're connected.
''Talent, success, what you do in your personal life - I don't see how one should have an effect on the other. I don't think I'd be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.''
Meanwhile, Luke previously admitted he found his role in 'Beauty and the Beast' ''liberating''.
He said: ''It's fun to play a character who does all the things you'd never dare to do in real life. It's liberating - you can't feel self-conscious about playing somebody like Gaston, you just have to go with it.
''I owe it to the animated giant of a creature we see in the original to be that ridiculous and self-absorbed and terrifying. And to enjoy it.''
A television show for the virtual band is in the works.
'The Fate of the Furious' saw Nathalie Emmanuel united with her childhood heroine.
Thor faces off against The Hulk in new 'Thor: Ragnarok' trailer.
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Take a closer look at the cast of 'Beauty and the Beast' in the final...
To outsiders, the castle which sits on the outskirts of a small town is just...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
Disney have released the new teaser trailer for the remake of the much-loved animated film...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
After a string of award-winning arthouse hits like Kill List and A Field in England,...
'If only we had enough money to move to a bigger house', an ongoing predicament...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
Vlad III Tepes is the Prince of Wallachia and a warrior with a fearsome reputation....
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...