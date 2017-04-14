Luke Evans wants to keep ''some sort of mystery'' about him.

The 'Beauty and the Beast' star feels it is important to create an ''enigma'' around himself and so deliberately decides to keep his personal life out of the spotlight.

He said: ''I try to keep my personal life and my private life separate. Not for any reason other than there's a clue in the title - it's private. As an actor, you have to keep some sort of enigma and mystery.

''There's a dignity to keeping private. I'm trying to keep a bit of dignity to my private life and to protect the people in my life. Like my family. They don't do press. They don't do interviews. I don't get photographed with them. Although everyone knows they're my mum and dad in the Valleys. It's the choice I've made.''

And the 37-year-old actor rightly insists that his sexuality shouldn't affect the kind of characters he is cast for.

Asked if Hollywood can cope with the idea of a gay action hero, he told The Jackal magazine: ''That question is difficult to answer. I don't know how 'Hollywood' as you call it, thinks. I don't think about it. I don't feel they're connected.

''Talent, success, what you do in your personal life - I don't see how one should have an effect on the other. I don't think I'd be in this business if I felt that I was not being employed because of who I am in my personal life.''

Meanwhile, Luke previously admitted he found his role in 'Beauty and the Beast' ''liberating''.

He said: ''It's fun to play a character who does all the things you'd never dare to do in real life. It's liberating - you can't feel self-conscious about playing somebody like Gaston, you just have to go with it.

''I owe it to the animated giant of a creature we see in the original to be that ridiculous and self-absorbed and terrifying. And to enjoy it.''