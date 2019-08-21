Luke Evans is set to enter the studio next month to record an album of show tune covers for release this festive period.
Luke Evans is to release an album of musical covers this Christmas.
The 'Beauty and the Beast' star impressed fans with his singing in the 2017 live-action remake of the Disney classic in his role as Gaston, and now the Welsh actor looks set to give his followers a special treat this festive season, as he is reportedly due to enter the studio to record his own renditions of popular show tunes in September.
An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Luke is hugely talented and record execs saw an opportunity to cash in on his film following. He will be in the studio next month.''
The 40-year-old actor previously admitted he almost turned down the role of Gaston because he wasn't sure about the part, but the fact there was singing made it more appealing to him, as he is most ''comfortable'' when he's belting out a tune.
He said: ''It took a couple of tries by my agents to get me in for 'Beauty and the Beast' because I hadn't really watched the animated movie for a very long time and I had forgotten how great the journey of Gaston is.
''You see all the facets of the character, from the loveable rogue to the buffoon to the jealous, revengeful sort of monster that he becomes by the end of the movie.
''So, it actually took me sitting down and watching the cartoon with my godchildren which made me see how brilliant the role was and that I totally should do it.
''If there's one thing I'm comfortable doing in this life it's singing. It's like therapy to me. I'll sing to anybody at any time, at anything, I will just sing. I love to sing. It was a joy for me to finally get to do it on the big screen in such a wonderful vehicle as 'Beauty and the Beast', playing this character with those songs. It was magic.''
